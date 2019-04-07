Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns second save

Chapman earned his second save of the season and posted two strikeouts with just one hit allowed during a 6-4 victory against the Orioles on Saturday.

His numbers are still a little elevated from allowing two runs in a tied game against the Tigers last week, but other than that, Chapman has been lights out. He has seven strikeouts in five innings and is 2-for-2 in save chances. Chapman is also 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in five appearances.