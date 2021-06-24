Chapman (5-2) blew the save but took the win against the Royals on Wednesday, pitching one inning and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

The flame-throwing closer couldn't protect a one-run ninth-inning lead, as he walked in the game-tying run after loading the bases and subsequently allowed the go-ahead run to score on a single. He avoided a loss and earned his fifth win, however, as a result of the Yankees responding with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. While Chapman ultimately came out on top, the rough outing continued a recent subpar seven-game stretch during which he has taken two blown saves while posting a 11.81 ERA and 3.19 WHIP across 5.1 frames.