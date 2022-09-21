Chapman (3-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

In his second appearance since being reinstated from the injured list, Chapman pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn his third win of the season. The outing likely was intended to just get the veteran some work, but the Yankees pulled off a remarkable comeback capped off by a walkoff grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton to secure Chapman's win. With Clay Holmes looking shakier of late, Chapman may well find himself back in the closer role if he strings together a couple more scoreless outings.