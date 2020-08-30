Chapman (1-1) pitched a clean ninth inning Saturday while getting all three outs on just 14 pitches as he earned his first victory of the season.

Chapman was called upon to enter the game in the top of the ninth to preserve a 1-1 tie after Adam Ottavino surrendered a game-tying solo home run to Wilson Ramos the prior inning. After allowing a combined three runs in his first two outings, Chapman pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning which led to the Yankees walking off in the bottom half of the frame. Despite his early struggles, Chapman should have a firm grasp on the closer's role despite Zack Britton (hamstring) being close to a return.