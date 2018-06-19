Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Escapes jam for 21st save
Chapman worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 21st save of the season Monday against the Nationals.
Staked to a two-run lead, Chapman made things interesting by putting the tying run on base with just one out. He buckled down to get the next two men, however, locking down another win for the Yanks. Despite the occasional hiccup, Chapman has still dominated to the tune of a 14:3 K:BB, no earned runs allowed and nine consecutive saves across his last 8.1 innings.
