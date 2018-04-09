Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Excels in non-save situation

Chapman tossed a scoreless top of the ninth Sunday in the Yankees' eventual 8-7 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings.

Chapman pumped in 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes and retired the side easily with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts. Though the Yankees have only positioned him for one save chance to date, Chapman has at least been dominant across his five appearances, giving up just one run and striking out nine over five frames.