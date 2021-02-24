Chapman (suspension) will try out his splitter during spring training and plans to incorporate the pitch into his arsenal more frequently this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman threw the splitter only three times last season, but he believes that he can effectively make it a more consistent part of his arsenal moving forward. "I believe it's definitely a pitch for me; I feel that I've incorporated that into my pitch mix," Chapman said through an interpreter. "I believe I'm going to use it more, unlike the changeup where I used it just a couple of times here and there. I feel really good with it." If he's able to find success with the pitch, Chapman could be even more dominant than he has already proven to be as one of MLB's top closers.