Chapman (Achilles) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday at the Yankees' spring complex in Tampa, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

Chapman has said that he hopes to return from the 15-day injured list without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand, but the Yankees will see how he fares while facing hitters Tuesday prior to deciding on his next step. Before he was placed on the IL on May 24 with left Achilles tendinitis, Chapman was beginning to lose some security as the Yankees' closer after giving up at least one earned run in five consecutive outings. While Chapman has been out, Clay Holmes has been lights-out as the Yankees' closer, but manager Aaron Boone said last week that he prefers to deploy Holmes as a high-leverage reliever rather than a pure ninth-inning man once the club is back to full strength. If that ends up being the case, Chapman could re-emerge as the Yankees' main closer once activated, though Boone likely won't hesitate to feed Holmes some save chances every now and then.