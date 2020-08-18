Chapman tossed one inning in Monday's win over the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

Chapman did show a bit of rust in his first outing of the season -- he gave up a triple and a double to yield one run -- but his fastball was as overpowering as ever, hitting 101 mph (per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com) on the veteran's final pitch. Chapman had no issue keeping the ball in the zone, throwing 14 of 20 pitches for strikes and punching out his final two batters. Despite the 32-year-old entering in a four-run game Monday, Chapman is solidly in control of New York's closer role, so his next outing could very well be in a save situation.