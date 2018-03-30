Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fans two Jays in opener
Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out two batters during Thursday's 6-1 win over Toronto.
Dellin Betances allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth, so manager Aaron Boone took no chances and sent Chapman to the bump for the ninth. The lefty has a dominant pitching arsenal and projects to have a bounce-back campaign after posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a career-low 12.3 K/9 while battling multiple injuries last season.
