Chapman gave up a solo home run to Bobby Dalbec in the ninth inning but hung on to secure the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

After retiring leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber on a soft groundout to start the inning, Chapman gave up the homer to Dalbec and then plunked Kevin Plawecki. But he settled down after that, striking out Jose Iglesias and getting Enrique Hernandez to ground out for his 29th save of the season. The Dalbec homer ended Chapman's string of six straight scoreless outings, but the veteran closer still sports a solid 2.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 10.1 September innings.