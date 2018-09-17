Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fires successful sim game Monday

Chapman (knee) threw a 22-pitch simulated game Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Everything went off without a hitch as Chapman faced Tyler Wade and Kyle Higashioka. The Yankees will likely wait and see how the closer feels Tuesday, but if everything checks out OK there's a chance he could be cleared to rejoin the bullpen ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Red Sox.

