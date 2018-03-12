Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Four strikeouts in two spring frames
Chapman has allowed one run on two hits and a hit batsman while striking out four in two innings (three appearances) thus far in spring training.
He topped out at 99 mph (on the stadium radar gun) in his first outing on March 4, according to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com. With an NFBC ADP of 64.6 since Feb. 1, he is the third closer off the board, behind Kenley Jansen (36.1 ADP) and Craig Kimbrel (44.6 ADP). Even though he briefly lost the closer's job in 2017, Chapman is still rightfully being treated like a top-tier fantasy target at the position.
