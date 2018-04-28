Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Gets fifth save of season

Chapman got his fifth save of the season on Friday, allowing one hit with no strikeouts or walks in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Yankees' 4-3 victory over the Angels.

The flame-throwing lefty has yet to blow a save in five opportunities so far this year and he's now got a 1.64 ERA and a 0.91 to along with 19 strikeouts in 11 innings - all numbers that suggest he's poised to remain an elite source of saves for fantasy owners this season.