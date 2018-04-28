Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Gets fifth save of season
Chapman got his fifth save of the season on Friday, allowing one hit with no strikeouts or walks in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Yankees' 4-3 victory over the Angels.
The flame-throwing lefty has yet to blow a save in five opportunities so far this year and he's now got a 1.64 ERA and a 0.91 to along with 19 strikeouts in 11 innings - all numbers that suggest he's poised to remain an elite source of saves for fantasy owners this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches fourth save Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records third save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Excels in non-save situation•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches first save of season Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fans two Jays in opener•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Four strikeouts in two spring frames•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...