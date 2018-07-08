Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Goes unused Sunday
Chapman (knee) wasn't used in relief during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.
According to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said prior to the contest that Chapman "might be available," but it was David Robertson who ended up getting the call for the save situation. It may just have been a case where Boone viewed Chapman more as a last-resort option, with the Yankees instead preferring the closer get another day off to recover from the left knee tendinitis that flared up Saturday. Since the issue isn't viewed as a major concern, Chapman's fantasy owners will still probably want to keep him active heading into the new week.
