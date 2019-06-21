Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Grabs 20th save
Chapman recorded the final out without allowing a baserunner in Thursday's contest the Astros to earn his 20th save of the season.
Chapman was called upon in the final frame to uphold a four-run lead with runners on first and third. He retired Josh Reddick on a seven-pitch at-bat to successfully shut the door. He's now 20-for-22 in converting save chances this season, also providing a strong 1.29 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 39 strikeouts across 28 innings.
