Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Grabs 30th save

Chapman battled through the rain to pick up his 30th save of the season Saturday against the Rangers. He allowed a hit and a walk and hit a batter while striking out a pair in a scoreless inning.

Chapman allowed the tying run to reach second base but got out of the jam by striking out Jurickson Profar to end the game. His 30 saves are third in the AL, and he needs need eight more to tie his career high. Meanwhile, his 16.2 K/9 is well above the 12.3 K/9 he posted last season and represents his highest rate since 2014.