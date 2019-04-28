Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Grabs one-out save

Chapman struck out the lone batter he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Chapman looked as though he would receive the night off as the Yankees entered the ninth inning with a six-run lead, only to see the Giants put up four runs thanks to a pair of homers. The left-hander is 5-for-6 in save opportunities and has a 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 11.1 innings.