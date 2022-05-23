Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Chapman underwent an MRI on his left Achilles' tendon, which returned negative but revealed tendinitis, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Though the Yankees aren't yet deactivating Chapman ahead of Monday's series opener with the Orioles after the MRI detected no structural damage, Boone said that a stint on the 10-day injured list is "still very much in play" for the fireballing reliever, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With that in mind, enterprising fantasy managers may want to look to pick up Clay Holmes in leagues where he's available, as the 29-year-old had already snagged saves in his last two appearances while Chapman had been faltering of late before sustaining the injury. Even if Chapman ends up avoiding the IL, the Yankees are expected to stay away from him for at least the next couple of days to give his Achilles time to heal.