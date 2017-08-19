Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Hit hard again Friday

Chapman allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over an inning of work in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Chapman was shut down for a couple of days after feeling some hamstring tightness his last time out, but he was available to go Friday and was deployed in a non-save situation. It marked the fourth consecutive appearance the hard-throwing left-hander allowed a run, and the third straight yielding multiple runs, as his ERA has ballooned up to 4.29. Though Chapman remains the closer, manager Joe Girardi may eventually be forced to turn to either David Robertson or Dellin Betances in the ninth.