Chapman was placed on the injured list Saturday with an infection in his leg, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The issue reportedly stemmed from a tattoo Chapman received. Chapman hasn't pitched in over a week and allowed three runs while walking four batters in his last two appearances, though it's unclear exactly when the problem started bothering him. The back of the Yankees' bullpen is quite beat up at the moment, with Clay Holmes (back) and Scott Effross (shoulder) also out, though Holmes should return Monday and now seemingly has a clearer path to reclaiming closer duties. Lou Trivino or Jonathan Loaisiga could be candidates to record a save over the weekend.