Chapman picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles after pitching the ninth inning, giving up one run on three hits while striking out one.

Called upon to protect a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Chapman made quick work of the first two batters he faced before running into a little trouble with two outs. He surrendered two consecutive singles and then Ryan McKenna ripped a double, scoring Tyler Nevin and narrowing the deficit to 5-4. Chapman was able to get Cedric Mullins to pop out to end the game, stranding two on base and securing his ninth save of the year. After opening the season with 10.1 scoreless frames, the left-hander has allowed a run in four consecutive appearances. Although he's struggled a little recently, the 34-year-old is 9-for-9 on save chances this year and owns a 2.63 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.