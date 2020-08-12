Chapman took part in a simulated game at the Yankees' alternate training site Tuesday, unofficially throwing 25 pitches and facing eight batters, Conor Foley of the Scranton Time-Tribune reports.

Per Foley, Chapman walked one batter and struck out two during his appearance. The outing against live batters represents another step in Chapman's progression to returning to game action after he tested positive for COVID-19 in July. The Yankees have not provided a timeline for Chapman's return, but he should resume his customary closer role upon joining the active roster.