Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Hurls perfect frame
Chapman retired all three batters he faced in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win Saturday against the Yankees.
Entering the ninth inning in a tie game, Chapman kept the score tied by inducing a groundout and striking out two. In his last 10 appearances dating back to April 24, the left-hander is 8-for-8 in save opportunities and has allowed just one run in 8.2 innings with a 15:2 K:BB.
