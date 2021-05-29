Chapman (illness) tossed a scoreless inning against Detroit on Friday, allowing a walk and notching one strikeout.
Chapman missed two days while suffering from a non-COVID-19 illness, but he was able to get back on the mound Friday. The fireballer entered a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning and immediately issued a walk, though the Tigers were unable to get a run across the plate. New York then took a lead in the 10th frame, but manager Aaron Boone opted against putting Chapman on the mound for a second inning, and Detroit ultimately pulled the game out with a pair of runs against Justin Wilson. Chapman should be good to go moving forward as he looks to build upon a season in which he has secured 11 saves while registering a 0.45 ERA and 38:9 K:BB across 20 innings.