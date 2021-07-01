Chapman allowed four runs on one hit and three walks while retiring only one batter Wednesday against the Angels.

Chapman came on in the ninth inning with the Yankees holding a four-run lead, so he wasn't tagged with a blown save. Nonetheless, the outing was a huge letdown form the veteran closer, as he hurled only 10 of 24 pitches for strikes and loaded the bases on three walks. Jared Walsh made Chapman pay for his wildness, crushing a grand slam to tie the game 8-8. After a dominant start to the campaign, Chapman has struggled over his past eight appearances, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) over 5.2 frames. He has given up three long balls and posted a 6:8 K:BB over that stretch.