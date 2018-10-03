Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: In line for closing role

Manager Aaron Boone said Chapman will serve as the Yankees' closer during Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game against Oakland if the club has a lead to protect heading into the ninth inning, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Though this doesn't come as any sort of surprise, Boone's statement is notable since Chapman has only recorded one save since mid-August due to a knee injury. Dating back to Sept. 20, Chapman has appeared in five games, during which he allowed three runs in 4.1 innings.