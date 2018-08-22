Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Lands on DL
Chapman (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with left knee tendinitis.
Chapman exited Tuesday's game with left knee discomfort after throwing just six pitches -- and only one strike -- with diminished velocity. The flamethrower indicated after the game that the issue was to the same knee and same area as the tendinitis that has bothered the closer throughout the season, though he added that the pain was "more than usual" Tuesday. He was sent for an MRI to determine the severity of the issue, though the results remain unknown at this point, leaving his possible return date up in the air. Chapman will be eligible to return at the beginning of September. In the meantime, David Robertson (shoulder), Zach Britton and Dellin Betances are the leading candidates to fill in for Champan in the ninth inning.
