Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Leaves with apparent arm injury
Chapman exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent arm injury, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear, but Chapman was seen favoring the arm as he left the game.
