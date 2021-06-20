Chapman allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two en route to collecting his 15th save of the season in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

With the Yankees holding a three-run lead heading into the top of the ninth, Chapman was called upon for a relatively low-stress save situation. He ended up allowing a run and put the potential game-tying runs on base with two outs, but Chapman was able to put away Matt Chapman to end the threat. The fireballing right-hander's final fastball of the day clocked in at 103.4 miles per hour, marking the fastest pitch recorded in the majors this season, according to Bryan Hoch and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.