Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Chapman and Scott Effross will serve as the team's primary closing options while Clay Holmes (back) is on the 15-day injured list, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Though the left-handed Chapman has the overwhelming edge over right-handed Effross in terms of closing experience, Boone suggested that a two-pronged approach to the late-inning situations may be the Yankees' best option in the short term. Even so, Chapman still looks like the preferred waiver-wire pickup of the two relievers, especially now that he's seemingly regained top form after a few rocky outings upon his return from an Achilles injury in early July. Though he hasn't picked up any save chances since being activated, Chapman enters Wednesday's game against the Rays having turned in nine straight scoreless appearances while striking out 10 and putting only five runners on base across 9.1 innings.