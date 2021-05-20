Chapman fired a scoreless inning to pick up the save against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing one walk while striking out two.
Another game, another unbeatable performance by Chapman. The southpaw has still yet to give up a run or blow a save opportunity this season, rendering him a top-ranked closer. He's given up just five hits and six walks while whiffing 36 batters across 17 innings of work.
