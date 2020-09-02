Chapman struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Rays.

In his fourth appearance since coming off the COVID-19 list, Chapman needed only 13 pitches (eight strikes) to shut down Tampa. He did sail a fastball over Mike Brosseau's head, re-igniting the long-simmering tensions between the teams and potentially setting the stage for a volatile series finale Wednesday, but Chapman only received a warning and shouldn't face any additional discipline.