Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.

Chapman has allowed just two hits and three walks over seven innings to start 2021. He's racked up 17 strikeouts -- Friday was the first time this year he didn't fan multiple batters in an outing. The Yankees' closer has four saves and a 1-0 record across seven appearances.

More News