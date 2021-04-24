Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.
Chapman has allowed just two hits and three walks over seven innings to start 2021. He's racked up 17 strikeouts -- Friday was the first time this year he didn't fan multiple batters in an outing. The Yankees' closer has four saves and a 1-0 record across seven appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Tallies third save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Racks up second save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches first save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Strikes out side in ninth•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Dominates non-save situation•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Available to pitch Sunday•