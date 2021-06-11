Chapman (4-1) was tagged with the loss and a blown save after allowing four runs without recording an out Thursday against the Twins. He gave up four runs on four hits, including two home runs, and couldn't record a single out.

Chapman was unable to retire anyone Thursday, as he allowed Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz to homer, and he also gave up singles to Jorge Polanco and Willians Astudillo. The star reliever ended a streak of five straight games without allowing a run, but he should bounce back sooner than later and his role as the team's closer shouldn't be under any sort of threat.