Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Minimal worry despite wrapped hand

Chapman was seen with his hand wrapped during the Yankees' ALDS victory celebrations Monday, but the team isn't concerned, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

Chapman said that he was hit in the hand with a bottle but isn't particularly worried. General manager Brian Cashman reiterated that the Yankees weren't worried by the issue, but it's possible he's still affected for the start of the ALCS despite the initial optimism.

