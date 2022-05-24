Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Chapman (Achilles) is likely to be placed on the 15-day injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Before making any roster move, the Yankees will likely wait and see how Chapman looks Wednesday, the final day that the team would be able to backdate a stint on the IL. At the moment, however, Boone doesn't seem optimistic that Chapman will demonstrate enough progress in his recovery from left Achilles' tendinitis to avoid a two-plus-week absence. With Chapman expected to go on the IL, Clay Holmes looks like the top candidate to pick up saves for the Yankees in the interim.