Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nabs 31st save

Chapman secured the save after allowing one hit and striking out one over a scoreless inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Chapman entered the matchup with a one-run lead, and after surrendering a leadoff single, he managed to induce a double play and then ended the game by fanning Calvin Biggio. The 31-year-old southpaw has now turned in four straight scoreless outings, striking out seven over that stretch (four innings).