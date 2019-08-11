Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nabs 31st save
Chapman secured the save after allowing one hit and striking out one over a scoreless inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Chapman entered the matchup with a one-run lead, and after surrendering a leadoff single, he managed to induce a double play and then ended the game by fanning Calvin Biggio. The 31-year-old southpaw has now turned in four straight scoreless outings, striking out seven over that stretch (four innings).
