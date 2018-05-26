Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down 10th save

Chapman recorded the final four outs of Friday's game against the Angels for his 10th save of the season. He struck out one batter.

This was Chapman's first save of more than three outs this season. He hasn't pitched much lately -- this was just his second appearance since May 12 -- but that's just because the Yankees haven't had many close leads to protect in recent weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories