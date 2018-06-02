Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down 13th save

Chapman tossed a perfect inning and struck out three Friday as he picked up the save against the Orioles.

Chapman returned to form Friday, after allowing two hits and a run in his last outing against Houston, although he still managed to record the save. He's struck out 44 across 24.1 innings and sits with a stellar 1.48 ERA.

More News
Our Latest Stories