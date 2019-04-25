Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down fourth save

Chapman walked one while striking out one through a scoreless inning to record his fourth save in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

After allowing a walk with one out in the ninth inning, Chapman shut down the Angels to nail down the save. The left-hander mixed up his pitch usage in this appearance, usually throwing his fastball 70 percent of the time, he threw his slider seven out of 17 pitches. The 31-year-old has four saves and a 2.70 ERA through 10 appearances this season.