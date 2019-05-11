Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down ninth save

Chapman allowed a hit and struck out two to pick up the save Friday against the Rays.

Chapman retired the first two batters without much trouble, and even though he allowed the tying run to reach first base on a single, he managed to fan the final batter to ensure victory. The left-hander has converted on five straight save opportunities and owns a 2.45 ERA with 21 punchouts in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories