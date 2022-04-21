Chapman secured his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning against the Tigers on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and did not record a strikeout.

Chapman is now 3-for-3 in save chances this season and his ERA is still spotless. The 34-year-old lefty is working with diminished velocity early on, with his average fastball down a couple ticks, and the strikeouts are down with it. It hasn't really mattered to this point as opponents are still having trouble squaring Chapman up, but it would be nice if he weren't walking such a fine line with the walks.