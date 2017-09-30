Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down win for 22nd save
Chapman struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning against the Blue Jays on Saturday en route to his 22nd save of the season.
The flamethrower ends September with a perfect 0.00 ERA in 11 appearances (12 innings), with just three hits allowed and a 17:2 K:BB in that span. Chapman lost his grip on the closer role earlier in the second half, but he's regained his dominant form at the right time as the Yankees head into a one-game playoff against Minnesota next week.
