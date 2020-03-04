Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Not injured but not debuting yet
Chapman won't pitch Wednesday against the Phillies as previously reported, but he isn't injured, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
The news is potentially worrisome, but manager Aaron Boone said there was nothing physically wrong with his closer. Chapman threw a bullpen session Wednesday instead of pitching in the game and could make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Orioles.
