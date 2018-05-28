Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 11th save

Chapman tossed one scoreless inning and walked one while striking out two Sunday as he picked up save No. 11 against the Angels.

Chapman has converted on his last four save opportunities, and he sits with an outstanding 1.27 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. Chapman certainly isn't in any danger of losing his current role as the closer and should continue to rack up the strikeouts with his stellar fastball.