Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 15th save Wednesday

Chapman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless 13th inning Wednesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The left-hander's now converted eight straight save chances over the last month, posting a 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 10.2 innings during that stretch. Chapman's 16.1 K/9 so far this season is his highest mark since 2014.