Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 16th save on Friday

Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save in Friday's win over the Mets, allowing one hit while issuing no walks and no strikeouts.

This was only the second time all season in which Chapman didn't record a strikeout in an appearance, the other time coming on April 27 against the Angels. Nonetheless he's still sporting a superb 46:11 K:BB in 26.2 innings to go along with a .143 batting average against. The lefty is now 16-for-17 in save chances.