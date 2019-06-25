Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 22nd save

Chapman gave up an unearned run on one hit and struck out one to record his 22nd save of the season in Monday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.

The lefty closer now has a dazzling 1.20 ERA on the year, in large part because his defense keeps letting him down -- Chapman's been scored upon three times in his last 11 appearances, but he hasn't actually been charged with an earned run since May 9. His 42:9 K:BB through 30 innings also suggests that ERA is a fair reflection of his overall performance.