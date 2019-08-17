Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 35th save

Chapman recorded the final three outs of a 6-5 Yankee victory striking out one in a perfect inning to earn his 35th save of the season Saturday.

Chapman now has 35 saves in 40 opportunities, and has converted his last ten chances. The 31-year-old has not been scored upon in seven August appearances, striking out 13 and walking just two. For the season, Chapman holds a 2.36 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP with a 72:22 K:BB.